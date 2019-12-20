Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex takes over stationery supplier

Altex, the biggest electro IT retailer in Romania, controlled by local entrepreneur Dan Ostahie, took over stationery supplier RTC Proffice Experience from Swedish investment fund Oresa Ventures.

Altex carried out this transaction through its wholly-owned subsidiary Complet Electro Serv (CES), a manufacturer and distributor of IT&C equipment.

The value of this deal is between EUR 4 mln and EUR 5 mln, according to unofficial sources quoted by Profit.ro. The deal pends approval by the Competition Council.

D&B David and Baias, a law firm affiliated to PwC Romania, assisted Altex group in the transaction.

RTC Proffice Experience is controlled by the Swedish investment fund Oresa Ventures (over 99%) and reported a turnover of over RON 130 million (EUR 28 mln) last year. Oresa Ventures had acquired RTC Proffice Experience in 2011 from local investor Octavian Radu.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)