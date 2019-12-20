Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 08:12
Business
Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex takes over stationery supplier
20 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Altex, the biggest electro IT retailer in Romania, controlled by local entrepreneur Dan Ostahie, took over stationery supplier RTC Proffice Experience from Swedish investment fund Oresa Ventures.

Altex carried out this transaction through its wholly-owned subsidiary Complet Electro Serv (CES), a manufacturer and distributor of IT&C equipment.

The value of this deal is between EUR 4 mln and EUR 5 mln, according to unofficial sources quoted by Profit.ro. The deal pends approval by the Competition Council.

D&B David and Baias, a law firm affiliated to PwC Romania, assisted Altex group in the transaction.

RTC Proffice Experience is controlled by the Swedish investment fund Oresa Ventures (over 99%) and reported a turnover of over RON 130 million (EUR 28 mln) last year. Oresa Ventures had acquired RTC Proffice Experience in 2011 from local investor Octavian Radu.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 08:12
Business
Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex takes over stationery supplier
20 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Altex, the biggest electro IT retailer in Romania, controlled by local entrepreneur Dan Ostahie, took over stationery supplier RTC Proffice Experience from Swedish investment fund Oresa Ventures.

Altex carried out this transaction through its wholly-owned subsidiary Complet Electro Serv (CES), a manufacturer and distributor of IT&C equipment.

The value of this deal is between EUR 4 mln and EUR 5 mln, according to unofficial sources quoted by Profit.ro. The deal pends approval by the Competition Council.

D&B David and Baias, a law firm affiliated to PwC Romania, assisted Altex group in the transaction.

RTC Proffice Experience is controlled by the Swedish investment fund Oresa Ventures (over 99%) and reported a turnover of over RON 130 million (EUR 28 mln) last year. Oresa Ventures had acquired RTC Proffice Experience in 2011 from local investor Octavian Radu.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

19 December 2019
Social
Corruption scandal hits biggest private university in Romania, pro-rector arrested for bribery
16 December 2019
Politics
Romanian president says the justice system must find the truth about the 1989 Revolution
16 December 2019
Social
Former Bucharest District 4 mayor sentenced to 8 and a half years in jail in the Colectiv club fire case
15 December 2019
Politics
Conflict in Save Romania Union continues, leader says party needs to learn discipline
14 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s president will be awarded the Charlemagne Prize 2020
13 December 2019
Social
Romanian arrested in Germany for alleged USD 722 mln Bitcoin Ponzi scheme in US
13 December 2019
Travel
New York Times travel article looks into Romania’s mineral water tradition
13 December 2019
Social
Bucharest’s Metropolitan Hospital, the biggest in Romania, will cost close to EUR 1 billion

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40