New mall to open in Brasov in Q1 2019

AFI Europe’s third shopping center in Romania, which is located in the central Romanian city of Brasov, will be delivered in the first quarter of 2019.

The company initially announced that it would inaugurate the mall at the end of 2018 or in the first quarter of 2019.

AFI Brasov will include 200 stores. The first construction stage includes a shopping center with a rentable area of 45,000 sqm and an office building. The investment in this stage amounts to EUR 120 million.

French retailer Carrefour is the mall’s first anchor, with an area of 6,500 sqm.

AFI Europe also owns the AFI Cotroceni project in Bucharest and AFI Ploiesti.

