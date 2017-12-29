Action, fantasy films lead the 2017 box office in Romania

Hollywood-made action and adventure films have caught the interest of Romanian movie goers this year, while several Romanian films have also made it on the list of the significant local box office productions.

The Fate of the Furious (or Fast & Furious 8) took the first spot at the local box office in 2017, according to Cinemagia data. The film, starring Vin Diesel, Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson, brought in RON 13.3 million (EUR 2.8 million).

Second in line was Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Kaya Scodelario, Geoffrey Rush and Orlando Bloom movie generated RON 9.5 million (EUR 2 million). Thor: Ragnarok came third with total revenues of RON 7.9 million (EUR 1.7 million), and Fifty Shades Darker fourth, with RON 6.9 million (EUR 1.5 million).

Beauty and the Beast, the remake of the well-known animation, generated revenues of RON 6.4 million (EUR 1.3 million) and placed fifth at the box office.

The other films that made in the box office top ten are Assassin’s Creed, Justice League, The Boss Baby, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and Despicable Me 3.

Among the Romanian films launched in 2017, Serge Celebidachi’s Octav generated revenues of RON 846,326 (EUR 182,000). The film entered local cinemas at the beginning of October. It had 56,034.

The comedy Ghinionistul, directed by Iura Luncaşu, was launched on December 8 and within three weekends it managed to gather 40,728 viewers and RON 777,752 (EUR 167,258).

Nae Caranfil’s feature film 6.9 on the Richter Scale, launched at the end of January, had 32,996 viewers and revenues of RON 464,296 (EUR 99, 848).

Ana, mon amour, directed by Călin Peter Netzer and included in the official selection of this year’s Berlinale, had 25,146 viewers and revenues of RON 435,419 (EUR 93,638). It entered local cinemas at the beginning of March.

Adrian Sitaru’s Fixeur, Romania’s proposal for the foreign film Oscar, had 4,718 viewers and revenues of RON 43,532 (EUR 9,361). It launched in cinemas at the end of January. Meanwhile, Radu Jude’s lauded documentary essay The Dead Country had 5,136 viewers, and revenues of RON 32,328 (EUR 6,952).

Oscar winner Moonlight, directed by Barry Jenkins, had 12,662 viewers and brought in revenues of RON 217,676 (EUR 46,812), while Berlin Film Festival winner On body and soul, directed by Ildikó Enyedi, had 15,781 viewers and revenues of RON 208,260 (EUR 44,787). The 2017 Palme d’Or winner The Square, directed by Ruben Östlund, was viewed by 5,837, and totaled revenues of RON 86,834 (EUR 18,673).

(Photo: Fast & Furious Facebook page)

