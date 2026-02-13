M&A

Romanian IT deal: Zitec acquires Equilobe to accelerate international expansion

13 February 2026

Romanian IT and digital transformation company Zitec has acquired local technology firm Equilobe in a strategic move aimed at accelerating its international expansion, particularly in Western Europe. 

According to Zitec, the acquisition strengthens its capabilities in .NET technologies, creating one of the strongest .NET expertise hubs in Romania and consolidating its position as a key partner for complex Microsoft-based solutions.

“Equilobe brings a valuable portfolio of international clients, particularly from mature markets such as Germany and the Netherlands. This move directly supports Zitec’s strategy of accelerated international expansion, complementing the company’s existing presence and operations in Western Europe,” said Alex Lăpușan, CEO & Co-founder of Zitec.

As part of the integration, Equilobe founders Cătălin Criveteanu and Dan Badea will join Zitec’s management team. Badea will lead the .NET department, while Criveteanu will take on a key role in the consulting services area.

In addition, Zitec’s team will also be expanded with Equilobe specialists covering the full product lifecycle, from design and UX to engineering and DevOps. 

Company representatives said the move is part of a broader M&A growth strategy, following previous integrations of companies including Inotec, Cloud Bit, Bright, Symbolic, and Under Development Office.

Headquartered in Romania, Zitec provides end-to-end software development and digital transformation services to clients in over 30 countries and is a certified partner of Microsoft and Google.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

