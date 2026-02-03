MedLife, one of the largest private medical networks in Romania, announced the full acquisition of clinic group Medstar in Cluj-Napoca on Tuesday, February 3. The group is a longtime provider of outpatient and paraclinical medical services.

The transaction, initially announced in June 2025, was completed on January 29, 2026, after all necessary conditions were fulfilled.

Medstar is now part of the Sfanta Maria (Saint Mary) network, a brand of the MedLife Group mainly dedicated to patients who access services under the state-funded CAS system.

“The completion of the Medstar acquisition marks an important stage in the MedLife Group’s strategy to develop the Sfanta Maria brand. We aim to establish robust medical networks with deep local roots and accessible services for as many patients as possible. The full integration of Medstar allows us to come up with an extended and competitive medical offer for the Cluj community and for the entire region,” stated Dorin Preda, Deputy General Director of the MedLife Group.

Founded in 2004, Medstar has four clinics in the city, along with a laboratory, light imaging services, and medical rehabilitation facilities, offering services in over 30 specialties through a team of more than 200 doctors and specialists.

After the acquisition, Medstar’s management will remain alongside the local team, ensuring operational continuity and gradual integration into the Sfanta Maria medical network. The latter currently brings together over 60 medical units nationwide.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)