World Press Photo exhibition opens in Bucharest

The photo-journalism exhibition World Press Photo is now open at the National Art Museum of Romania (MNAR) in Bucharest. It can be visited until May 23. Afterwards, it will move to Cluj-Napoca and Timişoara.

The exhibition is the result of a competition that saw entries from over 5,000 photographers from 125 countries. It covers images captured during various events across the globe, from war scenes to the life of women in Zanzibar, from instance.

“An exhibition such as this one, which shows photos from real events from across the world, beautiful, sometimes horrible, but in any case, photos that tell a lot, is an opportunity to highlight the importance of the freedom of the press,” Stella Ronner-Grubacic, the ambassador of the Netherlands to Bucharest, explained, quoted by Stirileprotv.ro.

The exhibition can be visited from Wednesday to Sunday, from 10:00 to 18:00. Tickets cost RON 10 (EUR 2).

Bucharest photo exhibition explores stories of migration

(Photo: World Press Photo Romania Facebook Page)

[email protected]