Bucharest photo exhibition explores stories of migration

A photo exhibition titled Portraits of Migration will be open in Bucharest between April 26 and May 6 at Arcub.

The exhibition, presented by the Embassy of Sweden in Bucharest, is meant as an opportunity to reflect on the challenges of migration and that of the integration of the migrants, and to raise awareness of the human stories behind this phenomenon.

At the request of the Embassy of Sweden, photographer and journalist Alina Băisan tracked the phenomenon of migration in Romania

“Almost all the stories that migrants shared with me throughout this project start from a love story. I have always thought of Romania as a country of paradoxes, and these stories only confirm my theory. While millions of Romanians are leaving the country for a better life abroad, there are people who come here, hoping for a better future. What I have learned from them is that we should value more what we have: peace and personal safety,” Băisan explained.

The exhibition will have its official opening on April 24, in the presence of Raed Arafat, a state secretary in the Interior Affairs Ministry and one of the people pictured in the project.

The exhibition will be open daily, between 16:00 and 20:00 at the Cafenea Hall of Arcub. Entrance is free.

