Romanian court fines rapper Wiz Khalifa EUR 700 for smoking weed on stage

The Constanța Court, in southern Romania, ruled on Thursday, April 24, to fine American rapper Wiz Khalifa EUR 700 for illegal possession and use of drugs, Hotnews.ro reported. The decision is not final and comes after the rapper smoked a joint on stage at the “Beach, Please!” Festival last year.

Wiz Khalifa, whose real name is Thomaz Cameron Jiribril, has to pay RON 3,600, equivalent to 120 fine-days, according to the brief ruling published on the court’s portal. In case of non-payment, the fine-days are converted into prison days.

The rapper was picked up by Romanian police last year, immediately after the concert on the night of July 13 to 14, and taken in for questioning. He was released soon after, while the investigation continued.

According to the police, Wiz Khalifa “possessed over 18 grams of cannabis (a high-risk drug) and consumed (on stage) another quantity of cannabis, in the form of a handmade cigarette.”

In Romania, cultivating, producing, manufacturing, experimenting, extracting, preparing, transforming, purchasing, or possessing high-risk drugs for personal use, without authorization, is punishable by imprisonment from 3 months to 2 years or by a fine.

Following the incident at “Beach, Please!”, the Grammy-nominated rapper posted a message stating that he did not intend to show any disrespect towards the Romanian authorities with his gesture. He promised to return to perform in the country, but “without a big joint.”

Known for his marijuana use, Wiz Khalifa launched his own cannabis brand, Khalifa Kush, in 2016. He has always spoken openly about cannabis use, stating that he smokes weed daily.

In 2014, Wiz Khalifa was arrested for marijuana possession at an airport in Texas, where he was scheduled to perform. Security agents found half a gram of cannabis on him. Khalifa pleaded guilty and got away with a USD 500 fine.

(Photo source: Yakub88 | Dreamstime.com)