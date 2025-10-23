Weekend calendar: Les Films de Cannes, West Side Hallo Fest, Feline World Show in Bucharest, Iași International Literature Festival and more

One of fall’s most awaited film festivals kicks off in Bucharest, where the season of Halloween events has already started, alongside many concerts and exhibitions.

In Bucharest:

Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest

October 24 - November 2

The festival showcasing productions awarded or selected at the Cannes film festival, returns this fall to Bucharest and four other cities in the country: Timișoara, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, and Arad. Actress Emmanuelle Béart and directors Julia Ducournau and Sergeï Loznitsa are among the guests of the event. More details here.

National Theater Festival

Until October 26

Productions from all over Romania are presented at the event. More on the program here.

Art Safari

Until December 14

The event, held at Dacia-Romania Palace, encompasses five exhibitions exploring the work of Theodor Pallady, the story of George Enescu or Japanese design. Further info here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

October 23, 24

Sesto Quatrini conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works Edvard Grieg, Claude Debussy, and Ottorino Respighi. Pianist Nikolai Lugansky is the soloist.

Marilena Preda Sânc: Bodyscape 1982–1988

Until October 25

The show, focused on works the artist created in the 1980s, covers a large number of collages, photographs with interventions, and drawings that have never been shown before. More details here.

Flying Carpets - Thomas Ruff & Transylvania & Anatolia

Until February 28

The exhibition “reveals the collision between tradition and modernity, between local and global, the fusion of seemingly irreconcilable values, so relevant to our hybrid present.” More details here.

József Klein and the Baia Mare Art School

Until February 28

The exhibition includes a wide selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures and documents, mostly from the painter's studio and from the Baia Mare County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Satu Mare County Museum, the Art Museum in Cluj, the Center for Culture, Art and Leisure in Târgu-Mureș, but also from private collections in Budapest and Paris. More here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues in a renewed format. More details here.

FIFe World Show Romania

October 25, 26

The event where passion for feline beauty and agility meets the thrill of competition and a celebration of the unique bond between cats and their owners. More details here.

West Side Hallo Fest

October 24 – October 26

The Halloween-themed festival taking place in Bucharest’s District 6. More about it here. A selection of Halloween events here.

In the country:

Dan Perjovschi | Romania – A retrospective 1985-2025

Until October 26

Timișoara’s Corneliu Miklosi Museum hosts this exhibition gathering drawings, performances, civic actions, protests, publications and installations, to deliver a fresco of Romania of the last 40 years. More details here.

Decentralized Games

Until December 6

The exhibition brings into dialogue two emblematic artists who defined the visual modernity of 1960s Timișoara: Roman Cotoșman and Molnár Zoltán. More here.

Les Films de Cannes à Timișoara

October 23 – October 26

Cinema fans will see award-winning films, many of them premiering in Romania, as well as films screened at relevant festivals in Europe. More details here.

Astra Film Festival

Until October 26

The documentary film festival returns to Sibiu with a selection of more than 70 productions from around the world, 65 of which are world, international, European or national premieres, debates, meetings with guests and directors from all over the world, workshops and training programs for students and young directors, concerts and parties, plus the documentary film education program, Astra Film Junior, designed for young audiences. More here.

Iași International Festival of Literature and Translation

October 22 – October 26

Pulitzer Prize winner Junot Díaz, Tracy Chevalier, the author of the international best seller Girl with a Pearl Earring, and French author Michel Bussi, known for his widely translated thriller novels, are among the authors set to attend this year’s event, the largest literary festival in the country. More here.

(Photo: Les Films de Cannes Facebook Page)

