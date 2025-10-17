Frightfully fun: Halloween 2025 events in Bucharest and in the country

The imported celebration is creeping up fast, and various events promise a scare-filled schedule for all ages. A selection of what is happening in Bucharest and in the country below.

In Bucharest:

Titan Pumpkin Fest

October 17 - October 19

Visitors are invited to explore four themed areas: a creative workshop space, a performance stage, a shopping area featuring local artisans, and a gastronomic area. At the event, children can enjoy short pony rides, supervised by trained caretakers and staff. A Halloween Costume Parade is scheduled for October 19, while the day before, the Cosplay Parade will welcome young anime and manga fans to showcase their creative costumes. The event's food area will feature pumpkins as muse for talented chefs, and visitors can also explore a variety of products from local artisans. More details here.

West Side Hallo Fest

October 24 – October 26

Some 20,000 pumpkins, a haunted bus, the Globe of Death, the Crypt, and the Cemetery of Oblivion are just some of the attractions of the event. The festival will feature an area of 30,000 sqm filled with themed décor, ranging from zombies and witches to giant spiders and houses of horror. The area at the entrance on Mehadia Street is designed for children, featuring scarecrows, witches, and mysterious characters, as well as straw bales and an old cart filled with pumpkins, all intended to create a fairy-tale atmosphere for visitors. Meanwhile, the area for adults plunges visitors into a zombie invasion, with its thrills and adrenaline. Acrobats from the Bucharest Metropolitan Circus will perform dizzying moves over the three days of the event, and there will also be a cosplay parade, and many concerts. More details here.

Pumpkinfest

October 31 – November 2

The Children's World Park hosts the free-entry event, which will feature a carved pumpkin wall. On site, the public can pick the pumpkin that inspires them, carve it, and place it in the wall. The festival program covers creative workshops, a Halloween costume parade, a street food corner with autumn flavors, and a themed photo corner. More details here.

Witches' Fair

Until November 2

The Witches' Fair transforms the garden of the Children's Opera into a space where fantasy and reality blend, and kids can interact with witches, pirates, goblins, and magicians, and participate in various creative workshops, such as painting, pumpkin carving, and 3D printing. A wide array of activities is available, including broom-making workshops, carousel and train rides, a sensory maze, an adventure park, and a workshop where anyone can learn how to create magical potions. A food court is also available. The event takes place on weekends only. More details here.

Halloween Movie Marathon

October 31 – November 1

A selection of four horror movies, screened successively, in 2D format, throughout the night, at Movieplex Plaza Romania and Hollywood Multiplex in Bucharest Mall. The films are: Bone Lake, Black Phone 2, Good Boy, and The Strangers: Chapter 2. The total duration of the marathon is estimated at approximately 6 hours and 22 minutes. There will also be 15-minute breaks between movies. More on the program here.

Halloween Weekend

October 31 – November 2

Cinema Europa presents this program of horror films, featuring psychological suspense, witches, and nightmarish creatures, transforming fear into a spectacle. The films that will be screened are Get Out, Rosemary's Baby, The Blair Witch Project, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, The Orphanage, Night of the Living Dead, Halloween, and The Thing. More details here.

Spooky Fest

October 25 – October 26

The event taking place at Victoria Hub celebrates the arrival of the cold season with a fair featuring a range of items from local businesses, including jewelry, candles, decorations, accessories, natural cosmetics, desserts, clothing, and more. More here.

Horroween

November 15

The party taking place at Laminor Arena promises a spooky atmosphere and dancing among monsters, ghosts, skeletons, the living dead, and party zombies. More here.

In the country:

Halloween @ Sighișoara Citadel

October 31 – November 2

The medieval fortress of Sighișoara, a UNESCO World Heritage site, transforms into a place of magic, featuring entertaining costumes, spectacular lighting, and surprises for both adults and children. The public can enjoy the Symphony of Darkness, a visual and sound journey that brings the walls of the fortress to life; the Parade of Shadows, where fantastic characters walk along Sighișoara's cobblestone streets; and The Story of the Dark Fortress, a show that connects the legends of the place with the atmosphere of Halloween. More details here.

Halloween Fest – Pumpkin Caravan in Brașov

October 31 – November 2

Brașov's Council Square (Piața Sfatului) hosts this event, featuring creative workshops for children and adults, pumpkin carving opportunities, a Halloween craft fair, themed activities, live music, dance performances, and a festive atmosphere. More here.

Halloween Nights Bran

October 31 – November 2

Three days of shows, parties, and moments meant to transform the legend of Dracula into a living story. The program includes a funeral parade from the Castle to the Bran Gallery, immersive experiences such as the Magic Mirror – Vampire Test, and night tours of the Castle of Horror. There will also be concerts and DJ acts from The Egg, known for their rocktronic shows, Zinphony Band, DJ Phantom, Silviu Andrei, Sorin Deaconu, and Fanfara de Vampiri (Vampire Brass Band). More here.

HalloWine

November 2

The Strehan Domain, located in Dealu Mare, in Prahova county, hosts this event, where visitors can explore the area's idyllic landscapes, enjoy the sunset and a campfire, as well as sample the region's wines. There will also be a set of Deep House and Tribal House from DJ Angel-O. More here.

(Photo: Alexander Raths | Dreamstime.com)

