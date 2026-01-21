Poll shows weak public trust in Romania’s judiciary system

Seven out of ten (70.5%) have very little or no trust in the judiciary, while over two-thirds (67.4%) believe that the justice system is not independent, according to the results of an INSCOP survey published on January 20.

Those who have a level of distrust in justice higher than the average are especially USR voters, people over 60, those with higher education, and residents of large urban areas, G4media.ro reported.

Two-thirds of Romanians believe justice is politicised. Roughly 23.7% of those interviewed believe that the justice system in Romania is independent of political influences, while 67.4% believe that the justice system is not independent of such influences. 8.6% do not know, and 0.4% do not answer.

Over 80% of Romanians believe justice is not applied equally to all citizens – up from under 70% in April 2025.

Cumulatively, in April 2025, 68.5% believed to a fairly small extent, to a very small extent, or not at all that the law is applied equally to all citizens, the percentage increasing in January 2026 to 80.2%.

Cumulatively, in April 2025, 19.8% believed to a very high or fairly high extent that the law is applied equally to all citizens, the percentage decreasing in January 2026 to 16.6%.

“Precisely the more educated, urban, and more connected groups in public life are the most critical, a sign that distrust does not come from disinterest, but from high expectations and informed assessments. The negative evolution of the perception regarding the equal application of the law indicates an accelerated erosion of institutional legitimacy, with the potential to fuel either a sense of revolt or civic cynicism, resignation, and withdrawal from democratic participation,” commented Remus Ștefureac, director of INSCOP Research.

