Romanian online travel agency Vola.ro expects 30% business increase this year

Romanian online travel agency Vola.ro expects to increase its sales volume by 30% this year, to EUR 80 million.

The growth will be supported by investments in marketing and technology and by the financial problems of some important competitors on this segment, such as Paravion and Tripsta, according to Vola.ro CEO Daniel Truica, local Profit.ro reported.

Paravion went into insolvency last year while Bulgarian group Tripsta recently announced it would close its local office.

Last year, Vola.ro had a sales volume of EUR 60 million, which represents the value of the plane tickets and accommodation packages sold. It’s turnover, which comes from the fees charged for the intermediated sales, amounted to some EUR 6.65 million.

In the first half of this year, Vola.ro already increased its revenues by 18.5% year-on-year, to EUR 4.2 million, and for the whole year the company expects to reach a turnover of EUR 8.6 million.

