Greek tourism portal suspends activity, almost 100 employees affected in Romania

Greek tourism group Tripsta, which controls air ticket selling agencies Travelplanet24 and Airtickets, will suspend its activity after it accumulated over EUR 70 million debts to airlines.

The group will close its office in Romania, leaving close to 100 employees without jobs, market sources told local Profit.ro. Tripsta had a turnover of RON 18 million (EUR 3.87 million) in Romania last year, but recorded losses, according to public data from the Finance Ministry.

Tripsta launched its office in Romania in 2012. The local office also coordinated its operations in France, Spain, UK, Italy, Russia as well as South Africa, New Zealand, Philippines and Hong Kong.

