26 °C
Bucharest
Jul 02, 18:31

Greek tourism portal suspends activity, almost 100 employees affected in Romania

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Greek tourism group Tripsta, which controls air ticket selling agencies Travelplanet24 and Airtickets, will suspend its activity after it accumulated over EUR 70 million debts to airlines.

The group will close its office in Romania, leaving close to 100 employees without jobs, market sources told local Profit.ro. Tripsta had a turnover of RON 18 million (EUR 3.87 million) in Romania last year, but recorded losses, according to public data from the Finance Ministry.

Tripsta launched its office in Romania in 2012. The local office also coordinated its operations in France, Spain, UK, Italy, Russia as well as South Africa, New Zealand, Philippines and Hong Kong.

Romanian travel agency files for insolvency, directs clients to insurers

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now