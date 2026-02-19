Events

‘When Violin Meets Guitar’ Romanian concert tour blends rock ballads with Vivaldi

19 February 2026

A new Romanian concert tour titled “When Violin Meets Guitar” will bring together rock ballads and classical music in a crossover performance featuring violinist Natalia Pancec and guitarist Emilian Florentin Gheorghe. The show will stop in several major cities in the coming weeks.

The show combines works by Vivaldi with music from bands such as Led Zeppelin, Queen, and Pink Floyd, alongside compositions by Ciprian Porumbescu and George Enescu, according to the organizers. 

Pancec, concertmaster of the George Enescu Philharmonic, said the project aims to offer audiences “an unforgettable musical experience” built around virtuosity and emotion.

Actor Vlad Andrei will serve as narrator, guiding transitions between the classical and rock repertoire.

The tour opens on February 20 in Târgu Jiu, continues on February 21 in Timișoara, March 14 in Cluj-Napoca, March 15 in Sibiu, and March 21 in Brașov. 

Further concerts are scheduled for April 25 in Galați and April 26 in Călărași, before concluding on June 30 at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest. 

Tickets are available online.

(Photo source: press release)

Events

