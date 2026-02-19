Events

Grammy-nominated pianist Alfredo Rodríguez to headline Brașov Jazz & Blues Festival this summer

19 February 2026

Cuban jazz pianist Alfredo Rodríguez will perform in Romania this summer as a headliner of the 2026 Brașov Jazz & Blues Festival, organizers said. The Grammy-nominated artist is scheduled to close the festival on August 16.

Born in Havana in 1985, Rodríguez is known for blending contemporary jazz with Afro-Cuban rhythms and classical influences. His international career began after he represented Cuba at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2006, where producer Quincy Jones became his mentor.

He later settled in the United States and gained global recognition, including a 2015 Grammy nomination for his instrumental arrangement of “Guantanamera” from the album The Invasion Parade.

In Brașov, Alfredo Rodríguez will perform in a trio alongside bassist Panagiotis Andreou and drummer Michael Olivera. 

The festival, organized by the Cultural Association Fanzin, will take place between August 14 and 16 and will also feature Janiva Magness and blues musician Walter Trout performing for the first time in Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

