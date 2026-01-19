Romanian president "deeply concerned" about tensions among transatlantic partners

In a brief message posted on social media, Romanian president Nicușor Dan reacted to the rising tensions between the United States and its European partners related to the transfer of Greenland from Denmark to the US.

"I am deeply concerned by the escalation in public statements between transatlantic partners and allies regarding recent developments. We have to resume talking directly to each other, at the appropriate diplomatic levels," president Dan wrote on X.

On January 17, Donald Trump threatened tariffs of up to 25% on products from eight European countries, "up to the total sale of Greenland," Digi24 reported.

"Starting February 1, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland will be subject to a 10% surcharge on goods sent to the United States," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

In response, eight European countries issued a joint declaration of solidarity with Greenland.

"As NATO members, we are committed to strengthening security in the Arctic, in the common transatlantic interest," Finland, France, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Sweden said in a joint statement with Denmark.

