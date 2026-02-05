US Army Abrams tanks take part in joint training with Romanian forces at Smârdan

American Army forces have deployed M1A2 Abrams tanks to Romania for joint training exercises with Romanian partners at the Smârdan Training Area, in a move described by the US Embassy in Bucharest as a demonstration of the United States’ “unwavering commitment to regional peace, security, and stability.”

The deployment included elements of the 16th Infantry Regiment, which recently completed operations in Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria. Among the equipment deployed were five M1A2 SEPV2 Abrams tanks, which were integrated into a series of joint training activities aimed at strengthening the US-Romanian defense partnership and improving interoperability between allied forces.

According to the embassy, the rotation formed part of the US Army’s ongoing effort to maintain a persistent, rotational presence in Romania, ensuring readiness to respond to potential crises.

The arrival of the tanks and supporting personnel “underscores the United States’ dedication to collective defense and interoperability with NATO allies,” reads the statement.

Training included combined US-ROU Troop Leading Procedures, Company Situational Training Exercise (STX), and Combined Company Day and Night Live Fire Exercise for the period of January 29 - February 4.

“The arrival of the Abrams tanks at Smârdan is a clear demonstration of the strong US-Romanian strategic partnership. Our shared NATO responsibilities protect our citizens, defend our territory, and make America and Romania safer,” said US Chargé d’Affaires Michael Dickerson.

American officials said the continued presence of US military forces in Romania underlines Washington’s steadfast support for its NATO allies and its long-term commitment to regional peace and security.

In related news, an aircraft bearing the insignia of the American football team New England Patriots landed at Mihail Kogălniceanu International Airport in Constanța County this week. The plane was used to transport US soldiers who arrived in Romania, according to Digi24.

The information was made public by Mihail Kogălniceanu International Airport Constanța in a Facebook post.

“The New England Patriots American football team owns two Boeing 767-300ER aircraft (registered N36NE and N225NE), operated by Omni Air International for team travel. These aircraft feature a custom livery in blue, white, and red, with the team’s logo on the tail and the inscription “New England Patriots.” When not in use by the team, the planes are operated by Omni Air for charter missions, including military transport,” reads the airport’s announcement.

