US to deploy Abrams tank unit in Romania

The United States will deploy a unit of American troops equipped with M1A2 Abrams tanks to Romania, as part of the rotational presence on NATO's southeastern flank. The move does not imply an increase in the overall number of US troops stationed in Romania, but rather an upgrade in capabilities, said Gheorghiță Vlad, commander of the Romanian Armed Forces and chief of the General Staff, for TVR.

According to Vlad, the United States agreed to enhance the quality and lethality of the forces deployed in Romania, in particular through the deployment of units equipped with Abrams main battle tanks. The issue was also discussed and agreed with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe during his recent visit to Romania.

"I even spoke with the Supreme Allied Commander during his visit to Romania, with General Grynkewich. The Alliance will maintain its commitment to contributing forces to the country's defense, in accordance with regional plans," said the Chief of Defense Staff, in an interview for TVR that will be broadcast in full this week.

Romanian military officials also secured confirmation from NATO that the Alliance will maintain its commitments to provide forces for Romania's defence, in line with existing regional defence plans.

In October, the United States announced a reduction of its military presence in Romania by withdrawing a battalion from the rotational brigade assigned to NATO's southeastern flank, while maintaining around 1,000 US troops in the country.

