US ambassador says partnership with Romania “has never been stronger”

Darryl Nirenberg, the new United States ambassador to Bucharest, presented his story from before his appointment in Romania in a video recording posted on Facebook. He said that the partnership between the two countries “has never been stronger and more important than it is now.”

The diplomat expressed support for president Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda in the video. He also said that Romania and the US would strengthen their partnership in defense and security, as NATO allies, expanding trade relations, including in energy and technology, and deepening the close ties between the two countries.

“I am grateful to President Trump for designating me as his personal representative in this remarkable country. I grew up in a small town in rural New York, where values such as faith, family, community, and hard work shaped me as a person. These values, which Romanians also share, form the basis of the strong relationship between our countries,” Nirenberg stated.

He added that he is accompanied in Romania by his wife, Lori, and their dog Gatsby. Drew, the ambassador's son, has already visited Romania, and his daughter, Kelly, will come as well.

“We are all eager to discover Romania’s rich culture and traditions,” the US ambassador added.

Nirenberg pointed out that this is a special year in which the United States celebrates the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding.

“It is a moment that urges us to reflect on the enduring principles set out by our founders, which define our country, including respect for fundamental freedoms; principles that we proudly share with Romania. Lori and I look forward to meeting people from all over Romania and to learning from you and strengthening the lasting friendship between the two peoples,” he also said.

Darryl Nirenberg was nominated in June 2025 by Donald Trump for the position of US ambassador to Bucharest. In December 2025, he was confirmed in office by a vote of the Senate.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: US Embassy Bucharest on Facebook)