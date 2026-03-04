New US ambassador says Washington and Bucharest will deepen security and energy cooperation

The new US ambassador to Romania, Darryl Nirenberg, formally began his mandate in Bucharest after presenting his credentials to president Nicușor Dan on Tuesday, March 3. He said that “together, the United States and Romania will continue advancing security, expanding economic and energy cooperation, and promoting the freedom and prosperity that define our partnership.”

Nirenberg was confirmed by the United States Senate in December 2025 and sworn in in February 2026 before arriving in Romania at the beginning of March.

During his first meetings with Romanian officials, the new ambassador highlighted nearly three decades of bilateral cooperation in defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and economic relations.

Moreover, the US representative also pointed to Romania’s growing role in regional energy security, citing expanding cooperation between the two countries in civil nuclear energy, natural gas development, and emerging energy technologies. According to US officials, these initiatives aim to strengthen regional stability and contribute to Europe’s energy independence.

“As the Trump Administration works to make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous, we look forward to building on our strong relationship, shared democratic values, and enduring friendship,” ambassador Nirenberg said. “Together, the United States and Romania will continue advancing security, expanding economic and energy cooperation, and promoting the freedom and prosperity that define our partnership.”

In his turn, president Nicușor Dan said in a post on social media that the discussion with the new US ambassador focused on how the two countries can further strengthen the strategic partnership.

“I am confident that we will have very good and efficient cooperation. In a complex geopolitical context, we aim to orient the bilateral relationship toward concrete projects in areas important for the prosperity and security of both nations,” Dan said.

Ambassador Nirenberg also met with foreign minister Oana Țoiu on Tuesday to discuss advancing the US-Romania Strategic Partnership, including regional security in the Black Sea region, as well as opportunities to increase trade and investment and deepen educational and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Before being appointed ambassador, Darryl Nirenberg, an attorney with more than 40 years of experience in foreign policy and international trade law, was a partner at Steptoe LLP in Washington DC.

According to the US Embassy, he began his career as a legislative aide to senator S.I. Hayakawa and as a professional staff member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. He later served on the staff of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Romanian Revolution, including as minority counsel and minority deputy staff director. He was chief of staff and legislative director to Senator Jesse Helms during the Senator’s chairmanship.

Later on, he entered private practice at Patton Boggs LLP, where he became a partner.

The new ambassador graduated cum laude from Colgate University and earned his juris doctor from the George Washington University Law School while working full time in the Senate. He is married to Lori Nirenberg and has two adult children.

