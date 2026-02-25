Events

Untold Universe’s Kapital festival returns for second edition in Bucharest this summer

25 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Kapital, the Bucharest city festival launched by Untold Universe, will return for its second edition on July 3-5, 2026, at the National Arena. Organizers said the event will expand its concept following a debut that drew more than 152,000 participants.

The 2026 edition will broaden its focus from electronic music to a more diverse platform featuring major live acts on the Mainstage, powered by Untold, alongside electronic and techno performances, according to the announcement.  

The organizers also promised additional stages and unconventional activations designed to turn the three-day event into a large-scale celebration of the city.

“After the extraordinary feedback we received for the first edition of Kapital, the second edition will bring a mix of musical genres, live acts, more stages, and nonconformist activations,” said Bogdan Buta, Founder and CEO of Untold Universe.

Further details about the lineup and confirmed artists will be announced soon. Tickets and festival passes are available on the official website.

Kapital is the first large-scale event organized by Untold Universe in Romania’s capital. The inaugural edition featured prominent EDM and techno artists, including Axwell, Paul Kalkbrenner, Alok, Salvatore Ganacci, Steve Aoki, Charlotte de Witte, and Nina Kraviz.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Untold Universe’s Kapital festival returns for second edition in Bucharest this summer

25 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Kapital, the Bucharest city festival launched by Untold Universe, will return for its second edition on July 3-5, 2026, at the National Arena. Organizers said the event will expand its concept following a debut that drew more than 152,000 participants.

The 2026 edition will broaden its focus from electronic music to a more diverse platform featuring major live acts on the Mainstage, powered by Untold, alongside electronic and techno performances, according to the announcement.  

The organizers also promised additional stages and unconventional activations designed to turn the three-day event into a large-scale celebration of the city.

“After the extraordinary feedback we received for the first edition of Kapital, the second edition will bring a mix of musical genres, live acts, more stages, and nonconformist activations,” said Bogdan Buta, Founder and CEO of Untold Universe.

Further details about the lineup and confirmed artists will be announced soon. Tickets and festival passes are available on the official website.

Kapital is the first large-scale event organized by Untold Universe in Romania’s capital. The inaugural edition featured prominent EDM and techno artists, including Axwell, Paul Kalkbrenner, Alok, Salvatore Ganacci, Steve Aoki, Charlotte de Witte, and Nina Kraviz.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 February 2026
Travel
Chasing blossoms: Flower destinations and festivals to visit in Romania
25 February 2026
Administration
Rehabilitation of Bucharest’s Unirii Platform could be completed this year, district mayor says
25 February 2026
Travel
European Entry/Exit System to be operational at all Romanian border crossing points
25 February 2026
Transport
Romania to suspend driving licenses for unpaid traffic fines
25 February 2026
Culture
80 years later, 14,000 donors, one theater: Interview with Grivița 53 founder Chris Simion-Mercurian
25 February 2026
Politics
Leader of Hungarian party in Romania backs Viktor Orban ahead of April vote
25 February 2026
Macro
Romanian government approves public administration reform, economic stimulus package
25 February 2026
Energy
Lukoil seeks to put its Romanian Black Sea perimeter Trident under force majeure protection