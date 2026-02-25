Untold Universe’s Kapital festival returns for second edition in Bucharest this summer

Kapital, the Bucharest city festival launched by Untold Universe, will return for its second edition on July 3-5, 2026, at the National Arena. Organizers said the event will expand its concept following a debut that drew more than 152,000 participants.

The 2026 edition will broaden its focus from electronic music to a more diverse platform featuring major live acts on the Mainstage, powered by Untold, alongside electronic and techno performances, according to the announcement.

The organizers also promised additional stages and unconventional activations designed to turn the three-day event into a large-scale celebration of the city.

“After the extraordinary feedback we received for the first edition of Kapital, the second edition will bring a mix of musical genres, live acts, more stages, and nonconformist activations,” said Bogdan Buta, Founder and CEO of Untold Universe.

Further details about the lineup and confirmed artists will be announced soon. Tickets and festival passes are available on the official website.

Kapital is the first large-scale event organized by Untold Universe in Romania’s capital. The inaugural edition featured prominent EDM and techno artists, including Axwell, Paul Kalkbrenner, Alok, Salvatore Ganacci, Steve Aoki, Charlotte de Witte, and Nina Kraviz.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)