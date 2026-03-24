Unirii Square reconstruction in central Bucharest reaches nearly 50% completion

Reconstruction works on the Unirii Square concrete slab in central Bucharest have reached nearly 50% completion, District 4 mayor Daniel Bǎluțǎ announced, with progress running ahead of the initial schedule. The project targets the full replacement of the deteriorated structure, a key piece of infrastructure in one of the city’s busiest areas.

According to mayor Băluță, construction is currently underway across three of the four planned phases.

So far, 220 meters of the old slab have been removed, 210 drilled piles installed, 360 meters of capping beam completed, and seven segments of the new concrete slab have already been poured.

“Like other road infrastructure projects we are carrying out, the Unirii Square site has secured funding, including the 20% co-financing that we were required to cover from our own budget. Following discussions within the Romanian government and with the mayor of Bucharest, we managed to allocate this contribution from District 4, amounting to RON 116 million, so that the works can proceed properly,” Daniel Băluță said.

“Moreover, the remaining funds are ensured through financing under the Anghel Saligny program, which means that in less than a year, the project has reached nearly 50% of the total work completed,” he added.

The mayor also announced that traffic restrictions near Hanul lui Manuc are expected to be lifted around May 1, allowing circulation to return to normal in the area.

The Unirii project is part of a broader plan to modernize infrastructure in central Bucharest, alongside future developments such as a new pedestrian passage connecting subway stations, a tram line extension, and improved links between public transport systems, Daniel Băluță also stated.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ps4.ro)