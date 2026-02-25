Rehabilitation of Bucharest’s Unirii Platform could be completed this year, district mayor says

The rehabilitation of Bucharest’s central Unirii Platform could be completed this year, depending on weather conditions, according to District 4 mayor Daniel Băluţă.

The project is designed to replace the existing slab, which is almost 100 years old and in a state of degradation. Work began in June 2025, after prolonged disagreements between Nicusor Dan, then general mayor of Bucharest, and Daniel Băluţă.

At present, the stage of the works is several months ahead of the initial execution schedule, the mayor specified in a statement on Tuesday., February 24

“If the weather is good, we have a very high chance of finishing by the end of the year. If not, next spring, the Unirii Platform will be ready,” Băluţă stated, cited by G4Media.

According to him, in the last two stages of the project there will be no traffic restrictions, seeing as the works will take place inside the park at Unirii Square.

“We expect in the second half of the year to lift the traffic restrictions in that area, because we will carry out the entire construction site in an area where there is no traffic,” Daniel Băluţă explained.

The mayor also expressed his conviction that the government will identify the necessary funding sources for the works.

“It is not a stadium, it is not a park. It is a work of national importance, since we have the M2 subway line, we have the Dâmboviţa River, and we have road traffic and pedestrian traffic. We have the Palace of Parliament in front, and over 100,000 cars pass through there daily,” he said, highlighting the importance of the area.

In November 2025, builders part of the rehabilitation project highlighted that the works are only 25% complete due to payment problems, according to Libertatea. The costs of the project are estimated at around EUR 160 million.

(Photo source: ps4.ro)