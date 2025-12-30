Romanian builder UMB acquires steelmaker ArcelorMittal Hunedoara

UMB Steel, part of the group known for constructing highways and roads UMB, acquired ArcelorMittal Hunedoara for a total price of EUR 12.5 million.

With turnover of RON 511 million last year and 477 employees, according to public financial statements, ArcelorMittal Hunedoara was affected by rising energy costs and pressure from cheap imports from outside the European Union. The company is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of approximately RON 70 million.

The sale agreement was signed by the leadership of ArcelorMittal Hunedoara and UMB Steel, respectively. The sale transaction covered by the agreement includes all tangible assets owned by the company at the date of sale and located within the industrial site of the company, all production equipment and industrial installations, materials and stocks, all land and buildings, together with all accessories and dependencies; and all land owned by the company at the date of sale and located outside the industrial site.

The sale transaction does not include IT equipment and auxiliary IT equipment (including servers, end-user devices, network equipment, peripherals, and data storage media), as well as any associated software licenses (including cloud subscriptions, domain names, and IP addresses), according to Agerpres.

Additionally, the transaction will involve the buyer taking over all environmental obligations and liabilities associated with the sold assets.

The transaction will not involve the transfer of the company’s employees to the buyer, given that it does not involve the transfer of a functional economic unit, production activity having been stopped, and the company’s relationships with employees having ceased as a result of implementing the Voluntary Departure Scheme.

The sale transaction under the Agreement is conditioned upon the cumulative fulfillment of the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; obtaining all necessary authorizations from authorities, and obtaining the agreement of the State Assets Administration Authority, among others.

Under the Agreement, UMB Steel, a company owned by businessman Dorinel Umbrărescu, was granted an exclusivity right over the company’s assets until the deadline. The planned timeline envisages signing the definitive documents by January 30, 2026; approval of the Sale Transaction by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders by February 10, 2026; and completion and implementation of the Transaction no later than June 1, 2026.

ArcelorMittal confirmed on October 17, 2025, its final decision to permanently stop production at its Hunedoara plant in Romania, which produced angles and commercial profiles for the energy, construction, and infrastructure markets.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Karaboux | Dreamstime.com)