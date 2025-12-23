Mehiläinen completes acquisition of Romanian healthcare provider Regina Maria

Mehiläinen, the largest healthcare and social care provider in Finland, has received the necessary regulatory and customary investor approvals for the acquisitions of healthcare provider Regina Maria in Romania and MediGroup in Serbia.

Mehiläinen acquired the two healthcare networks from private equity fund MidEuropa in a deal announced this April as "the largest healthcare services transaction in Central Europe." The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisitions were successfully completed on December 18, 2025, after receiving the required regulatory approvals, the company said.

Regina Maria offers medical clinic and hospital services to over 2 million customers annually. MediGroup is the leading player in Serbia’s private healthcare market.

As part of these transactions, Hellman & Friedman (H&F) is joining CVC Funds as a significant shareholder in Mehiläinen. Other key direct shareholders of Mehiläinen include the company’s management, employees, and private investors, as well as Finnish institutional investors.

Mehiläinen Group is one of the largest integrated outpatient-focused healthcare providers in Europe, with a network of over 1,500 locations in seven different countries serving over 5 million patients annually. It is present in Finland, Sweden, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, and now also in Romania and Serbia. Mehiläinen also offers digital healthcare software solutions through its subsidiary BeeHealthy.

Mid Europa acquired Regina Maria (Centrul Medical Unirea) in 2015.

In 2023, Mid Europa sold local retailer Profi to Ahold Delhaize in a EUR 1.3 billion exit. In June of this year, it sold courier company Cargus to Sameday, a regional parcel carrier company backed by eMAG.

(Photo source: Regina Maria)