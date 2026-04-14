Politics

Romania’s UDMR seeks ties with new Hungarian government after election shift

14 April 2026

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The Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) is seeking to establish relations with Hungary’s new governing authorities following the parliamentary elections that brought the opposition Tisza party to power, UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor said.

Hunor, who previously expressed support for outgoing Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán and attended his final campaign rally in Debrecen, acknowledged that no institutional relationship currently exists between UDMR and the Tisza party.

He said it is now up to the incoming Hungarian government to define the framework for cooperation with ethnic Hungarian representatives abroad.

Hungarians in Romania have traditionally shown strong support for Orbán’s Fidesz party.

Following the election, Hunor said in a Facebook post that he had spoken with Tisza leader Péter Magyar, who invited him to Budapest for talks. In the same message, Hunor thanked Orbán for “the implementation of national policy over the past 16 years,” while outlining several initiatives introduced under the Fidesz governments.

Romanian deputy prime minister Tánczos Barna also commented on the political transition, noting mixed reactions within the Hungarian community in Romania.

“Congratulations to all those who feel they won yesterday. I encourage all my acquaintances and friends who feel disappointed and disillusioned to cheer up! 3.1 million Hungarians decided to change direction, and 2.5 million would have continued with the previous government. This is democracy. The sun rose again today,” Barna said, as reported by Bursa.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Manases Sandor)

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Politics

Romania’s UDMR seeks ties with new Hungarian government after election shift

14 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) is seeking to establish relations with Hungary’s new governing authorities following the parliamentary elections that brought the opposition Tisza party to power, UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor said.

Hunor, who previously expressed support for outgoing Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán and attended his final campaign rally in Debrecen, acknowledged that no institutional relationship currently exists between UDMR and the Tisza party.

He said it is now up to the incoming Hungarian government to define the framework for cooperation with ethnic Hungarian representatives abroad.

Hungarians in Romania have traditionally shown strong support for Orbán’s Fidesz party.

Following the election, Hunor said in a Facebook post that he had spoken with Tisza leader Péter Magyar, who invited him to Budapest for talks. In the same message, Hunor thanked Orbán for “the implementation of national policy over the past 16 years,” while outlining several initiatives introduced under the Fidesz governments.

Romanian deputy prime minister Tánczos Barna also commented on the political transition, noting mixed reactions within the Hungarian community in Romania.

“Congratulations to all those who feel they won yesterday. I encourage all my acquaintances and friends who feel disappointed and disillusioned to cheer up! 3.1 million Hungarians decided to change direction, and 2.5 million would have continued with the previous government. This is democracy. The sun rose again today,” Barna said, as reported by Bursa.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Manases Sandor)

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