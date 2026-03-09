Uber now available in 38 Romanian cities after launch in Piatra Neamț and Vaslui

Uber announced last week that it expanded its operations in Romania by launching its ride-hailing app in the cities of Piatra Neamț and Vaslui. With the addition of the two cities, the company is now available in 38 locations across the country.

Starting March 6, the company introduced UberX in the two Romanian cities, its most popular service.

“We’re excited to launch Uber in both Piatra Neamț and Vaslui and to support the mobility needs of the people who live and work there,” said Ana Maria Borlovan, General Manager Uber Romania and CEE.

The company said all rides in Romania are provided by licensed partners who meet state-regulated requirements to operate on the platform. It also highlighted several safety features integrated into the app, including the ability to share trip details with trusted contacts, PIN verification, audio recording, and emergency safety buttons.

To use the service, passengers install the Uber app, create an account, and enter their destination to see the estimated fare before requesting a ride. Users can track their trip in real time, share their location and arrival time with friends or family, pay by cash or card, and rate the trip afterward. A receipt is sent by email, and invoices can be downloaded from the app.

Uber has been licensed in Romania since 2020 as a passenger transportation intermediary. Globally, the company’s platform connects passengers and drivers in more than 10,000 cities across over 70 countries.

