Politics

Poll: Trump and Macron top Romanians’ trust rankings among world leaders

19 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US president Donald Trump and France’s Emmanuel Macron lead Romanians’ trust in international leaders, each scoring 33% confidence in a recent INSCOP Research survey. The poll was conducted between January 28 and February 6 at the request of the New Strategy Center.

Next in the ranking are European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with 23.7%, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky with 23.1%, and German chancellor Friedrich Merz with 20.8%, Agerpres reported.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán ranked at 20.5%, while Russian president Vladimir Putin placed last with 17.5%, though slightly higher than the 15.6% recorded in June 2025.

The detailed breakdown shows 13.9% of respondents have very high trust in Donald Trump and 19.1% fairly high trust, while 18.9% report fairly low trust and 45% very little or none. Emmanuel Macron recorded 8.6% very high trust and 24.3% fairly high trust, compared with 14% fairly low and 46.6% very little or no confidence.

For Ursula von der Leyen, 6.4% reported very high trust and 17.2% fairly high trust, while 50.8% expressed little or no confidence. Zelensky registered 7% very high trust and 16.1% fairly high trust, with 56.5% reporting little or no trust.

The survey also highlighted demographic differences. US president Trump was trusted mainly by voters of the right-wing populist party AUR, people under 30 and over 60, and rural residents, while Macron, von der Leyen, and Zelensky received stronger confidence from Liberal (PNL) and USR voters, highly educated respondents, and residents of Bucharest and large urban areas.

The poll was based on 1,100 CATI telephone interviews with adults aged 18 and over and has a margin of error of ±3% at a 95% confidence level.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos: Gints Ivuskans & Muhammad Abdullah/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Poll: Trump and Macron top Romanians’ trust rankings among world leaders

19 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US president Donald Trump and France’s Emmanuel Macron lead Romanians’ trust in international leaders, each scoring 33% confidence in a recent INSCOP Research survey. The poll was conducted between January 28 and February 6 at the request of the New Strategy Center.

Next in the ranking are European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with 23.7%, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky with 23.1%, and German chancellor Friedrich Merz with 20.8%, Agerpres reported.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán ranked at 20.5%, while Russian president Vladimir Putin placed last with 17.5%, though slightly higher than the 15.6% recorded in June 2025.

The detailed breakdown shows 13.9% of respondents have very high trust in Donald Trump and 19.1% fairly high trust, while 18.9% report fairly low trust and 45% very little or none. Emmanuel Macron recorded 8.6% very high trust and 24.3% fairly high trust, compared with 14% fairly low and 46.6% very little or no confidence.

For Ursula von der Leyen, 6.4% reported very high trust and 17.2% fairly high trust, while 50.8% expressed little or no confidence. Zelensky registered 7% very high trust and 16.1% fairly high trust, with 56.5% reporting little or no trust.

The survey also highlighted demographic differences. US president Trump was trusted mainly by voters of the right-wing populist party AUR, people under 30 and over 60, and rural residents, while Macron, von der Leyen, and Zelensky received stronger confidence from Liberal (PNL) and USR voters, highly educated respondents, and residents of Bucharest and large urban areas.

The poll was based on 1,100 CATI telephone interviews with adults aged 18 and over and has a margin of error of ±3% at a 95% confidence level.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos: Gints Ivuskans & Muhammad Abdullah/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 February 2026
Politics
Poll: Trump and Macron top Romanians’ trust rankings among world leaders
19 February 2026
Justice
Romania labeled as emerging drug consumption market in new DIICOT report
19 February 2026
HR
IT continues to lead ranking of sectors with the highest salaries in Romania
19 February 2026
Macro
Romanian PM meets Moody’s to discuss budget deficit reduction and economic outlook
19 February 2026
Defense
Romania included in group of EU countries set to receive EUR 28 bln to ease costs of Ukraine war
19 February 2026
Culture
Constantin Brâncuși Year: Art Safari New Museum announces “Brâncuși and His Muses” exhibition in Bucharest
19 February 2026
Macro
Political normalisation pushes down Romania’s borrowing cost
19 February 2026
Business
Polish Elemental Group to build EUR 20 mln WEEE recycling factory in Romania