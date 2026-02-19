Poll: Trump and Macron top Romanians’ trust rankings among world leaders

US president Donald Trump and France’s Emmanuel Macron lead Romanians’ trust in international leaders, each scoring 33% confidence in a recent INSCOP Research survey. The poll was conducted between January 28 and February 6 at the request of the New Strategy Center.

Next in the ranking are European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with 23.7%, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky with 23.1%, and German chancellor Friedrich Merz with 20.8%, Agerpres reported.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán ranked at 20.5%, while Russian president Vladimir Putin placed last with 17.5%, though slightly higher than the 15.6% recorded in June 2025.

The detailed breakdown shows 13.9% of respondents have very high trust in Donald Trump and 19.1% fairly high trust, while 18.9% report fairly low trust and 45% very little or none. Emmanuel Macron recorded 8.6% very high trust and 24.3% fairly high trust, compared with 14% fairly low and 46.6% very little or no confidence.

For Ursula von der Leyen, 6.4% reported very high trust and 17.2% fairly high trust, while 50.8% expressed little or no confidence. Zelensky registered 7% very high trust and 16.1% fairly high trust, with 56.5% reporting little or no trust.

The survey also highlighted demographic differences. US president Trump was trusted mainly by voters of the right-wing populist party AUR, people under 30 and over 60, and rural residents, while Macron, von der Leyen, and Zelensky received stronger confidence from Liberal (PNL) and USR voters, highly educated respondents, and residents of Bucharest and large urban areas.

The poll was based on 1,100 CATI telephone interviews with adults aged 18 and over and has a margin of error of ±3% at a 95% confidence level.

