Romania stands out as EU’s sole country that sees US president Trump in positive terms

In Romania, US president Donald Trump is perceived positively, recording a 10% net favorable rating, according to a survey conducted by Gallup International in 61 countries between October and December 2025 on the popularity of world political leaders.

Romanians' perception of Donald Trump, however, is in contrast to that of the rest of Europeans, according to the survey, consulted by Cotidianul.ro.

In countries such as Denmark, Sweden, or Norway, Trump recorded negative scores. Thus, in Denmark, the score given to Trump was -84%, while in Sweden and Norway it was -80% and -79%, respectively.

Regarding president Vladimir Putin, the Europeans' reaction was one of rejection. The only state in Europe that gave Putin a vote of confidence was Serbia.

Romanians have also taken a stand against Putin, as have their neighbors in Hungary.

