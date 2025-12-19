Romanian Patriarchate launches streaming platform dedicated to Orthodox Christian content

Trinitas Film, promoted as the world’s first streaming platform featuring Orthodox Christian content, was launched on Thursday, December 18, at the Patriarchal Palace in Bucharest. The platform is operated by the television channel of the Romanian Patriarchate and provides on-demand and live access to audiovisual productions with religious, cultural, and educational themes.

Trinitas Film is available via a dedicated website and through mobile applications for Android and iOS, with support for smart TVs planned at a later stage, according to Basilica.ro, the news agency of the Romanian Patriarchate.

The platform hosts an archive of more than 150 high-definition productions created by the Romanian Patriarchate in recent years. The content is divided into two main sections: Trinitas Film - an on-demand catalog featuring documentary films and thematic productions, and Trinitas Live - a live streaming section allowing users to watch Trinitas TV in real time.

The on-demand catalog is organized into thematic categories covering monasteries and hermitages, the history of the Romanian Patriarchate, Orthodox saints, the Holy Land, religion and society, spiritual figures, the National Cathedral, cultural heritage, and Romanian historical personalities.

The platform includes functionalities such as playback resumption, content bookmarking, personalized recommendations, and background audio playback.

Access to content is provided through a mixed model. More than half of the materials are available free of charge after user registration, while the remaining content requires a subscription priced at EUR 2 per month. The subscription revenue is intended to support the production of new content and the maintenance of the platform, according to representatives.

