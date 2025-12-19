Culture

Romanian Patriarchate launches streaming platform dedicated to Orthodox Christian content

19 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Trinitas Film, promoted as the world’s first streaming platform featuring Orthodox Christian content, was launched on Thursday, December 18, at the Patriarchal Palace in Bucharest. The platform is operated by the television channel of the Romanian Patriarchate and provides on-demand and live access to audiovisual productions with religious, cultural, and educational themes.

Trinitas Film is available via a dedicated website and through mobile applications for Android and iOS, with support for smart TVs planned at a later stage, according to Basilica.ro, the news agency of the Romanian Patriarchate.

The platform hosts an archive of more than 150 high-definition productions created by the Romanian Patriarchate in recent years. The content is divided into two main sections: Trinitas Film - an on-demand catalog featuring documentary films and thematic productions, and Trinitas Live - a live streaming section allowing users to watch Trinitas TV in real time.

The on-demand catalog is organized into thematic categories covering monasteries and hermitages, the history of the Romanian Patriarchate, Orthodox saints, the Holy Land, religion and society, spiritual figures, the National Cathedral, cultural heritage, and Romanian historical personalities.

The platform includes functionalities such as playback resumption, content bookmarking, personalized recommendations, and background audio playback.

Access to content is provided through a mixed model. More than half of the materials are available free of charge after user registration, while the remaining content requires a subscription priced at EUR 2 per month. The subscription revenue is intended to support the production of new content and the maintenance of the platform, according to representatives.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Agenția de știri Basilica)

Read next
Normal
Culture

Romanian Patriarchate launches streaming platform dedicated to Orthodox Christian content

19 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Trinitas Film, promoted as the world’s first streaming platform featuring Orthodox Christian content, was launched on Thursday, December 18, at the Patriarchal Palace in Bucharest. The platform is operated by the television channel of the Romanian Patriarchate and provides on-demand and live access to audiovisual productions with religious, cultural, and educational themes.

Trinitas Film is available via a dedicated website and through mobile applications for Android and iOS, with support for smart TVs planned at a later stage, according to Basilica.ro, the news agency of the Romanian Patriarchate.

The platform hosts an archive of more than 150 high-definition productions created by the Romanian Patriarchate in recent years. The content is divided into two main sections: Trinitas Film - an on-demand catalog featuring documentary films and thematic productions, and Trinitas Live - a live streaming section allowing users to watch Trinitas TV in real time.

The on-demand catalog is organized into thematic categories covering monasteries and hermitages, the history of the Romanian Patriarchate, Orthodox saints, the Holy Land, religion and society, spiritual figures, the National Cathedral, cultural heritage, and Romanian historical personalities.

The platform includes functionalities such as playback resumption, content bookmarking, personalized recommendations, and background audio playback.

Access to content is provided through a mixed model. More than half of the materials are available free of charge after user registration, while the remaining content requires a subscription priced at EUR 2 per month. The subscription revenue is intended to support the production of new content and the maintenance of the platform, according to representatives.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Agenția de știri Basilica)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 December 2025
Finance
Romania set to repay historic USD 6.8 mln debt to the US for 1992 loan
19 December 2025
Politics
Newly elected mayor Ciprian Ciucu takes over Liberal Party's leadership in Bucharest
19 December 2025
Energy
Romania fines BSOG for failure to sell mandatory share of offshore output at regulated price
19 December 2025
Justice
Wiz Khalifa given nine-month prison sentence in Romania over cannabis use on festival stage
19 December 2025
Politics
2025 political year in review: Romania maintains pro-EU path despite far-right rise, cancelled election shock
18 December 2025
Politics
Economy minister Radu Miruță proposed to head Romania’s Defense Ministry
18 December 2025
Justice
Romania’s former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu remains under judicial control in legionary propaganda case
18 December 2025
Justice
European chief prosecutor Laura Codruța Kovesi expresses shock over issues in Romanian justice system