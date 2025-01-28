Romanian Orthodox Church launches mobile app for religious calendar

The Romanian Orthodox Church has officially launched the Orthodox Calendar mobile app for Android and iOS devices. Designed to support the faithful, the new tool provides information on religious holidays, the lives of saints, daily liturgical practices, and specific rituals.

All content is approved by the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church, with saint biographies sourced from authorized texts. Future updates will include material from the Synodal Synaxarium, featuring additional texts and icons, according to the official announcement.

Upcoming features aim to enhance user experience with tools such as search functionality, special notifications for significant holidays, personalized name-day reminders for contacts, and multimedia content showcasing saint biographies in video and audio formats.

Users will also benefit from widgets, prayer lists, and the ability to watch or listen to live services from the Patriarchal Cathedral.

Available for free on Google Play and the Apple App Store, more details about the app can be found at Calendar.patriarhia.ro.

