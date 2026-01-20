Traffic at Bucharest airports hits record level in 2025

Bucharest’s two airports recorded a historic surge in air traffic in 2025, handling a record 17.7 million passengers, up 10.26% compared with the previous year, according to figures released by the Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB).

The Henri Coandă International Airport, also known as Otopeni Airport, accounted for the vast majority of traffic, with just over 17 million passengers, up 6.64% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, passenger numbers at the smaller Băneasa Airport rose sharply to 694,718 following its reopening to regular commercial flights, marking a more than fivefold increase compared with the previous year.

The data showed that the capital’s airports also logged 142,728 landings and take-offs during the year, an increase of nearly 6% from 2024, further consolidating Bucharest’s position as Romania’s main aviation hub.

“The results in 2025 reflect a management approach focused on expanding routes, attracting new airlines, and improving the quality and safety of airport infrastructure,” said Bogdan Mîndrescu, chief executive of CNAB.

Several major investments were carried out last year, aimed at supporting traffic growth and modernisation. These included the full overhaul of Runway 1 at Henri Coandă, the largest infrastructure project in the airport’s history, as well as the design phase of a new terminal with a planned capacity of 30 million passengers per year.

Additional works covered the modernisation of departure and arrival terminals, the expansion of aircraft parking platforms, the creation of more than 1,600 new parking spaces for passengers, and the installation of a high-capacity baggage handling system.

The CNAB also advanced sustainability projects, including the development of an on-site photovoltaic power plant and the achievement of Level 3 accreditation under the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

