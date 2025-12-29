Transport

Bucharest’s main airport to produce its own renewable energy through major solar investment

29 December 2025

The National Company Bucharest Airports (CNAB) announced a major investment in a photovoltaic power plant to cover part of the energy needs of Henri Coandă International Airport (also known as Otopeni Airport) - the main airport serving the Romanian capital. The total estimated value of the project is roughly RON 283.8 million, excluding VAT. 

The investment includes the construction of a photovoltaic plant with a planned capacity of 31.5 MWp, combined with an energy storage system of 30 MWh.

The project will be developed in stages, in line with current energy needs and future airport expansion, CNAB said. The first stage involves building a photovoltaic plant with an installed capacity of 12.6 MWp and an energy storage system of 17.88 MWh, connected to the airport’s 20 kV electrical network. 

For this initial phase, the National Company Bucharest Airports applied for funding under a program supporting new renewable energy production capacities for airport self-consumption, including energy storage systems. The program is financed through the Modernisation Fund and managed by the Ministry of Transport, and the financing contract has already been signed.

The total value of the first stage is almost RON 176.9 million, excluding VAT. Of this amount, RON 132 million represents non-reimbursable funding, with the remaining costs covered by the company’s own funds, including non-eligible expenses and VAT.

“This project represents an essential step in the broader modernization process of Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport. Investments in renewable energy production directly contribute to increasing the airport’s energy autonomy, reducing operating costs, and lowering its environmental impact, fully in line with European standards and the company’s sustainability objectives,” said Bogdan Mîndrescu, General Director of the National Company Bucharest Airports.

The launch of the first phase marks the beginning of a long-term initiative aimed at lowering emissions while maintaining safe and continuous operations at Romania’s busiest airport, CNAB said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest Airports)

