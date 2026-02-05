Tickets for the March 26 match between Romania and Turkey in the play-off semifinal for qualification to the 2026 World Cup will be available starting Friday, February 6, at noon. The match will take place in Istanbul, at the “Beşiktaş Park” stadium.

A total of 2,130 tickets are available for Romanian supporters. For each order, a maximum of 4 tickets can be purchased. The tickets will be sold on the bilete.frf.ro website.

The price of one ticket is RON 145 RON (EUR 27), and the seats are allocated in the North Stand.

The tickets will be personalized with first name, last name, personal identification number, and ID card series and number, or passport, phone number, and email address. A valid ticket is required to enter the stadium, regardless of age.

To qualify for the World Cup, Romania must defeat Turkey on March 26. If successful, the national team will also face the winner of the Slovakia-Kosovo match, which will take place on March 31. If they obtain qualification for the final tournament, the national team will face the USA, Paraguay, and Australia in the group stage of the final tournament.

(Photo source: frf.ro)