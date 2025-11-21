World Cup 2026: A statistical look at Turkey, Romania’s opponent in the play-off semi-final

Romania will travel to Turkey on March 26 for the semi-final of the 2026 World Cup play-offs, a match set against a backdrop of numbers that highlight both history and familiarity between the two sides. According to the Romanian Football Federation (FRF), the statistical record between the teams is substantial.

Romania reached the World Cup play-offs through the 2024/25 Nations League and was drawn from Pot 4 to face Turkey, with a potential final away to Slovakia or Kosovo.

Romania has played 26 matches against Turkey all-time, making it the sixth-most frequent opponent in its football history. So far, the Tricolori have scored 49 goals, with an impressive average of nearly two per match, compared with Turkey’s 24.

The rivalry dates back more than a century, as FRF said. Turkey’s first-ever international match, played in October 1923 in Istanbul, was a 2–2 draw against Romania, who were making only their sixth appearance as a national team.

Coaching figures also add numerical significance to the encounter. During his time as Turkey’s national team coach in 2017–2018, Romania’s current manager, Mircea Lucescu, fielded no fewer than 49 Turkish internationals, many of whom remain part of the squad Romania will face in the play-off. Centre-back Caglar Söyüncü, still an important figure for Turkey today, was the only player to appear in all 17 matches under Lucescu, while star midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu featured in 12.

Plus, according to the stats shared by the FRF, this will be only the second meeting between Lucescu and Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella; the previous one came in 2011, when Lucescu’s Shakhtar Donetsk defeated Montella’s AS Roma 3–0 in the Champions League.

At club level, the statistical links continue. Six Turkish internationals called up in the past year share dressing rooms with Romanian players or coaches. Çalhanoğlu works under Cristian Chivu at Inter Milan, while midfielder Isak Vural plays alongside Marius Marin at Pisa.

Moreover, defenders Şahin and Akaydin feature for Rizespor, the club of Valentin Mihăilă. At Alanyaspor, goalkeeper Bayram is a teammate of Ianis Hagi, and Eyüpspor goalkeeper Jankat plays for the same club as Denis Drăguș.

