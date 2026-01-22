Terranova Logistic Park in northern Bucharest changes owners

Terranova Logistic Park, located on Șoseaua București -Târgoviște in the northern part of Bucharest, was acquired by a group of investors already active on the local market, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox announced, without revealing the identity of the new owners. According to Economedia.ro, the buyer is River Property.

The park was previously owned by a private group of investors, including the owners of Agora Plast, a plastics manufacturing company, the same source said.

Terranova Logistic Park comprises two office buildings with areas of 2,000 and 1,000 sqm, respectively, as well as two warehouse halls of 7,000 and 5,000 sqm, all situated on a 25,000 sqm plot of land.

Several companies operate within the project, and the occupancy rate exceeds 95%. The only available spaces are office units, totalling 700 sqm.

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox structured and brokered the transaction.

By the end of 2025, the total stock of industrial and logistics spaces in the Bucharest-Ilfov area exceeded 3.6 million sqm, with an occupancy rate above 94%. Increased domestic consumption and the expansion of e-commerce have driven demand for modern logistics spaces.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ronstik/Dreamstime.com)