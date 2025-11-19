Real Estate

LPP Logistics launches 65,000 sqm e-commerce warehouse in CTPark Bucharest West

19 November 2025

CTP, a leading developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties, said that it delivered a new 65,000 sqm e-commerce fulfilment centre for LPP Logistics in CTPark Bucharest West. Construction of the building in the Bolintin-Deal area began in March 2025 and was completed in about half a year.

According to CTP, “it stands as one of the most advanced and highly automated logistics centers in Romania.” It currently serves Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, and Hungary.

Equipped with state-of-the-art automation and robotics, the facility offers a storage capacity of up to 7.5 million items and a throughput of more than 80,000 orders per day. A goods-to-person picking system ensures items are automatically delivered to operators’ workstations, eliminating the need to follow traditional picking routes.

The warehouse includes a 12-metre clear height, 150 mm mineral wool façade panels, 200 mm roof insulation, ESFR sprinkler systems, and DALI-ready LED lighting, CTP said. The 180 mm concrete double-slab floor offers 7t/sqm load capacity and TR34 DM1 levelness, with in-rack sprinklers and dual detection systems supporting the automation setup.

CTPark Bucharest West is the largest industrial park in Central and Eastern Europe, the developer said. It also hosts Romania’s first CTP Clubhaus, a community hub designed for collaboration, learning, and employee wellbeing.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CTP)

