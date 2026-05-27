Bucharest District 4 to name new park extension after Donald Trump

The extension of the Tudor Arghezi Park in southern Bucharest will be named the “Donald Trump Romanian-American Friendship Park,” following a decision approved by the District 4 Local Council. The City Hall also announced that the district’s ice rink will be named after the great Romanian hockey player Doru Tureanu.

The new four-hectare green area adjacent to Tudor Arghezi Park received its name after an online public vote held between May 18 and May 25. According to local authorities, more than 116,000 people participated in the vote.

“The naming of the new green area being developed next to Tudor Arghezi Park represents a symbolic gesture of respect and a reaffirmation of the District 4 community’s openness to dialogue, cooperation, and the strengthening of transatlantic relations, in an international context in which the Romanian-American strategic partnership continues to be an essential pillar of regional security, development, and stability, especially as the United States celebrates 250 years since the Declaration of Independence this year,” the District 4 City Hall said.

The authorities also linked the decision to previous projects promoting European and Western values, including infrastructure names such as “United Europe Passage” and “United Europe Street.”

Meanwhile, the ice rink in the Apărătorii Patriei area will be named after Doru Tureanu (January 11, 1954 – March 11, 2014), considered by specialists to be one of the greatest Romanian ice hockey players of all time.

Tureanu played in 17 World Championships and two editions of the Winter Olympic Games, in 1976 and 1980. He was also a six-time national champion with Dinamo Bucharest and was inducted into the international hockey Hall of Fame in 2011.

The ice rink, inaugurated in 2024 during the first edition of Romania’s Ice Hockey Super Cup, has since hosted national and international hockey and figure skating competitions.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ps4.ro)