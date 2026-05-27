Romania’s central bank launches commemorative coins marking 50 years since Nadia Comăneci’s perfect 10

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced the launch of a new series of commemorative coins dedicated to Nadia Comăneci to mark 50 years since the first perfect 10 in Olympic gymnastics history. The numismatic issue will enter circulation this week, on May 28.

The collection includes a gold coin, a silver coin, and a copper-coated tombac coin celebrating Comăneci’s historic performance at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.

According to BNR, the obverse side of the coins features Nadia Comăneci at the end of her gymnastics routine, alongside the inscription “Romania,” the nominal value, the year 2026, and Romania’s coat of arms.

The reverse side depicts Comăneci performing on the uneven bars, together with the gymnast’s competition number and the famous score displayed on the official electronic scoreboard. The inscriptions “First Perfect 10,” “Montreal 1976,” and “Nadia Comăneci” also appear on the design.

The gold coin will have a nominal value of RON 100, the silver coin RON 10, and the tombac coin RON 1. The mintages approved for the issue are limited to 200 gold coins, 1,000 silver coins, and 2,000 tombac coins.

The coins will be sold together with presentation brochures and certificates of authenticity in Romanian, English, and French, bearing the signatures of the BNR governor and chief cashier.

According to the central bank, the selling prices are RON 280 for the tombac coin, RON 1,000 for the silver coin, and RON 7,800 for the gold edition.

The commemorative coins will be available through regional branches of the National Bank of Romania in Bucharest and the counties of Cluj, Constanța, Iași, Timiș, and Dolj.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bnr.ro)