'Trump Tower' project in Romania’s Cluj-Napoca moves forward with approvals

The “Trump Tower” project’s second stage of development received the necessary approvals under the Zonal Urban Plan of the Cluj-Napoca City Hall, according to a recent announcement, as reported by Actual de Cluj.

The developer, SDC Imobiliare, presented the documentation for the project at the March 19 meeting. Architect Andrei Varga showed that the project includes collective housing, educational functions, and a hotel tower with 30 floors. The documentation also proposed adjustments to the initial masterplan, including the relocation of green areas and educational zones, modification of development stages, and the introduction of additional regulations for environmental protection, without changing the main urban planning indicators previously approved.

In the area designated for collective housing, tertiary and tourist functions are also permitted, with buildings that can reach up to 30 floors and approximately 140 meters in height. The collective housing area will have a height regime of up to 36 meters (10–11 floors), and buildings for public institutions and services will have a maximum height of 12 meters. Green spaces will occupy at least 40% of the residential area.

Separately, areas are planned for public institutions and services, where educational units can be built, including a kindergarten, as well as other public facilities, along with surfaces dedicated to green spaces related to traffic arteries.

Cluj mayor Emil Boc backed the investment and expressed his support for vertical developments and dialogue with investors who have the financial capacity to implement such projects in Cluj-Napoca. “These projects are not made for 10 years, but for centuries. Areas that now seem peripheral will become pericentral in 50 years, maybe even in 30 years. If someone wants to make the project, let them do it, but in compliance with the conditions,” said Emil Boc, cited by Actual de Cluj.

The SDC Imobiliare project was presented at the end of last year in Cannes under the name “Trump International Cluj-Napoca.” The complex will include residential towers of approximately 10 floors, a shopping center, and a 30-floor hotel tower, the central element of the investment.

The project involves Eric Trump, the son of US president Donald Trump, through The Trump Organization, as officially communicated by the American company.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Damian Olivera Bergallo|Dreamstime.com)