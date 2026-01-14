Analysis: Cluj-Napoca remains Romania’s most expensive city for new homes at the start of 2026

Cluj-Napoca remains Romania’s most expensive city for new homes as the real estate market enters 2026 with higher prices but growing caution among buyers and developers, according to an analysis by Imobiliare.ro. While demand remains active, transactions are expected to take longer, the same source said.

According to the report, the price growth at the national level could begin to slow after the first quarter of the year, as higher living costs put pressure on household budgets.

Regional differences remain pronounced. Iași continues to be the most affordable large city for new apartments, with prices below EUR 2,000 per sqm. At the opposite end of the market, Cluj-Napoca has the highest prices for new homes, exceeding EUR 3,300 per sqm, although it has also recorded the slowest annual price growth among major cities.

Meanwhile, Bucharest is leading overall price increases, with values up by about 17% year-on-year on both the new-build and existing-home segments.

In Timișoara, Constanța, and Cluj-Napoca, prices for older apartments have risen faster than those for new properties, while Brașov stands out for more accelerated growth in the new housing segment.

Overall, the market is seen as more mature, with buyers taking a more measured approach. According to Imobiliare.ro, 2026 is likely to be defined by careful analysis rather than impulsive real estate purchases.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ramis1707/Dreamstime.com)