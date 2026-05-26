“I have not met any Romanian disappointed with Donald Trump,” US ambassador says

Darryl Nirenberg, the US ambassador to Bucharest, highlighted Romanians’ favorable opinion of president Donald Trump during a visit to Sibiu last week. In an interview with local publication Turnul Sfatului, the ambassador said that he had not met any Romanian disappointed with the American president.

“What I have noticed is how favorably Romanians view the United States. My wife, Lori, and I had almost a year to prepare before coming to Romania. We spoke with everyone we could find to learn what Romania is like, what the bilateral relationship is like,” said Nirenberg. “We came with high expectations. And in less than a month, our expectations were completely exceeded,” Nirenberg said.

The official noted that the relationship between Romania and America is “extraordinarily strong.”

“America is more popular here than in any other country in the European Union. And this also extends to President Trump. The people I have met here recognize that president Trump is a strong leader, that he cares about the things that matter to Romanians as well, namely peace, and that he shares our common values, rooted in Western civilization,” he said.

Among other topics discussed during the interview, the US ambassador also expressed his preference for mici and other Romanian foods.

The US ambassador to Romania, Darryl Nirenberg, formally began his mandate in Bucharest after presenting his credentials to president Nicușor Dan in early March.

Earlier this month, a survey revealed that the US president was the third most trusted international leader in Romania, behind French president Emmanuel Macron and Moldovan head of state Maia Sandu. About 25% of Romanians said they trusted Trump, confirming an earlier European poll placing Romania as the sole country in which people have a favorable opinion of Donald Trump.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: US Embassy Bucharest on Facebook)