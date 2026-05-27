Bucharest’s Hello Doggie Festival to donate food for shelter dogs through new charity campaign

Organizers of the Hello Doggie Festival in Bucharest announced the launch of a new donation campaign called “A Bowl of Kindness” aimed at supporting dogs living in shelters across Romania. The initiative will donate one kilogram of dog food for every 10 people attending the festival in person.

The campaign is organized in partnership with Ramses Association and aims to collect at least 1,000 kilograms of food for shelter animals.

The festival will take place on June 6-7 at Dog Island (Insula Câinilor) in Titan Park, with free admission for visitors.

According to organizers, participation alone will automatically contribute to the donation campaign, without requiring attendees to make additional financial contributions.

“Beyond the fun and the two days of experiences we prepared for the June 6-7 weekend, we want to help as many shelters as possible that need food for animals,” said Cosmin Cengher, co-founder and CEO of Hello Doggie.

The first edition of the festival in 2025 attracted around 3,000 visitors in a single day and resulted in the donation of 300 kilograms of food to shelters supported by the Ramses Association.

This year’s edition will feature adoption fairs, dog training demonstrations, agility courses, contests, children’s activities, relaxation areas, and a new “Cats Corner” section dedicated to cats and cat adoption initiatives. Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)