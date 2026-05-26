Politics

Romania’s former president Traian Băsescu granted Moldovan citizenship by Maia Sandu

26 May 2026

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Moldovan president Maia Sandu announced on Tuesday, May 26, that Romania's former president Traian Băsescu has become a citizen of Moldova for a second time, after his citizenship was withdrawn by pro-Russian former president Igor Dodon in 2017.

During his mandate, which lasted between 2004 and 2014, Băsescu gained a reputation as a supporter of Romania’s smaller neighbor. 

“President Băsescu has supported the citizens of the Republic of Moldova with all his strength and unconditionally, regardless of governments. He knows how much struggle has taken place on this land to preserve our identity, the Romanian language, and to break away from the Soviet past to move forward, toward a European future,” said Maia Sandu in a post on Facebook.

“Mr. Băsescu is respected and awaited as a brother here, in the Republic of Moldova,” she added, arguing that the removal of Băsescu’s Moldovan citizenship was an injustice.

Traian Băsescu and his wife, Maria, received the citizenship of the Republic of Moldova in the summer of 2016. However, the same year, pro-Russian former president Igor Dodon signed a decree withdrawing Moldovan citizenship from Traian Băsescu, but not from his wife. 

The former Romanian president challenged the decision in court, requesting the annulment of the decree, in the spring of 2017. The Chișinău Court of Appeal upheld, on May 10, 2018, the decision of the Chișinău District Court, which had ruled in favor of president Igor Dodon’s decision to withdraw Traian Băsescu’s citizenship.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Maia Sandu on Facebook)

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Politics

Romania’s former president Traian Băsescu granted Moldovan citizenship by Maia Sandu

26 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Moldovan president Maia Sandu announced on Tuesday, May 26, that Romania's former president Traian Băsescu has become a citizen of Moldova for a second time, after his citizenship was withdrawn by pro-Russian former president Igor Dodon in 2017.

During his mandate, which lasted between 2004 and 2014, Băsescu gained a reputation as a supporter of Romania’s smaller neighbor. 

“President Băsescu has supported the citizens of the Republic of Moldova with all his strength and unconditionally, regardless of governments. He knows how much struggle has taken place on this land to preserve our identity, the Romanian language, and to break away from the Soviet past to move forward, toward a European future,” said Maia Sandu in a post on Facebook.

“Mr. Băsescu is respected and awaited as a brother here, in the Republic of Moldova,” she added, arguing that the removal of Băsescu’s Moldovan citizenship was an injustice.

Traian Băsescu and his wife, Maria, received the citizenship of the Republic of Moldova in the summer of 2016. However, the same year, pro-Russian former president Igor Dodon signed a decree withdrawing Moldovan citizenship from Traian Băsescu, but not from his wife. 

The former Romanian president challenged the decision in court, requesting the annulment of the decree, in the spring of 2017. The Chișinău Court of Appeal upheld, on May 10, 2018, the decision of the Chișinău District Court, which had ruled in favor of president Igor Dodon’s decision to withdraw Traian Băsescu’s citizenship.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Maia Sandu on Facebook)

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