The Romanian justice system has lifted all preventive judicial control measures imposed on controversial influencer Andrew Tate regarding his charges of human trafficking, according to a statement released by his defense team and cited by The Telegraph.

Andrew Tate’s team provided journalists with the ruling of the Bucharest Tribunal, which “revokes the preventive judicial control measure ordered against” the defendant. “This decision confirms what we have argued consistently from the beginning, namely that the case was built on questionable evidence,” said Andrew Tate’s lawyer, Eugen Vidineac.

The same decision concerns the influencer’s brother, Tristan, and relegates all court expenses to the Romanian state.

Andrew Tate, aged 39, and his brother were accused in Romania in 2022 of deceiving several women and sexually exploiting them. Among Tate’s alleged victims are also minors. Despite the decision in this case, Tate is still under judicial control in the second case handled by DIICOT, in which he is being investigated for human trafficking, sexual acts with a minor, and money laundering.

According to prosecutors, the victims were lured into a trap by Andrew and Tristan Tate, who pretended to have feelings for them. Soon after, they forced them to take part in the production of pornographic films. Andrew Tate is also to answer for acts of rape.

The two brothers were initially detained for several months in Romania, then placed under house arrest, and later under judicial control. Last year, the Trump administration reportedly pressured Romanian authorities into lifting the Tates’ travel ban. After this was achieved, the two left Romania, returned briefly to meet with prosecutors, and then departed again.

Throughout the investigation and the legal case, the brothers have denied all wrongdoing. Tristan Tate has accused the Romanian authorities of corruption in a statement shared exclusively with The Telegraph by a family spokesman, who said the two men were in Uzbekistan.

The two have so far avoided trial regarding the first part of the case in Bucharest, following the discovery of procedural flaws.

At the end of March, British police announced that they had reopened an investigation following accusations by several women regarding acts of rape and sexual assault in 2014 and 2015.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Eduard Vinatoru)