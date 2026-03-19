Swimathon Bucharest opens registrations for swimmer-fundraisers for 35 causes in the community

Swimathon Bucharest, the largest sports-themed fundraising campaign in Romania, opened registrations for swimmer-fundraisers who wish to support a cause in the community in the 2026 edition of the event. Participants can choose between 35 projects selected for this year’s edition in domains such as education, health, or support for vulnerable groups, or environmental initiatives or civic engagement.

Swimmers can register individually or as a team and set their own fundraising goal. Some choose to swim during the pool event on June 13–14, while others participate only in the fundraising campaign and mobilize the community around them.

“Swimathon Bucharest is the moment when causes in the city meet the people who want to do something for them. Each swimmer-fundraiser becomes an ambassador of the project they support and brings their community closer to that story,” said Alex Zorilă, Swimathon Bucharest project manager.

At the 2025 edition, the donations raised through Swimathon Bucharest made it possible to continue essential programs for the community. For example, the Dăruiește Aripi Association raised over RON 125,000 in support of the home treatment program for children with cancer in Bucharest, Constanța, and eight other counties. In just three months, the medical team carried out 165 home visits and traveled over 9,000 kilometers to care for patients.

In its 13 years of existence, Swimathon Bucharest has supported over 320 projects, mobilized more than 7,300 swimmer-fundraisers, and raised over EUR 3.2 million for community causes. The 2025 edition gathered RON 1.7 million from 10,959 donations and 868 swimmer-fundraisers.

The fundraising campaign for the 2026 edition takes place between March 19 and June 19, and the main pool event will take place on June 13-14. Registrations for swimmer-fundraisers take place between March 19 and May 8.

The Bucharest Community Foundation brings together donors, NGOs, and initiative groups to develop communities. It builds donation mechanisms, funding pools, and idea incubators for the city.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)