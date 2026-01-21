Romanian Adrian Șovea takes on 420 km charity run to support children with disabilities

Romanian ultramarathon runner Adrian Șovea has embarked on a 420 km charity run along the so-called Unification Route/Traseul Unirii, aiming to raise support for children with disabilities. The quest is set to end on January 24 - the day of the Union of the Romanian Principalities.

Șovea set off on Monday, January 19, from Piața Unirii in Bucharest and plans to finish six days later in Piața Unirii in Iași, marking 167 years since the Union of Moldova with Wallachia. Along the way, other runners are expected to join him for shorter or longer segments to help promote the cause of solidarity, Agerpres reported.

The route has been divided into daily stages, starting with a 71 km run from Bucharest to Ploiești, followed by 73 kilometres from Ploiești to Buzău, and another 73 kilometres from Buzău to Râmnicu Sărat and then Focșani.

On day four, Adrian Șovea will run 63 kilometres from Focșani to Tutova, then 65 kilometres via Bârlad to Vaslui on day five, before completing the final 65 kilometres from Vaslui to Iași.

“Winners are those who don’t give up,” Șovea said, stressing that the run is not about medals or records but about perseverance and helping others.

He has been running for social causes for eight years, describing his efforts as a way of opening doors for people in need.

Further details about the charity run and ways to support it are also available here.

Since the start of 2026, Adrian Șovea has already completed two other charity runs, covering 80 kilometres in Iași and 72 kilometres between Vaslui and Iași, to help raise funds for assistive devices needed by two young brothers diagnosed with tetraparesis.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fiideajutor.ro)