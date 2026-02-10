Survey: Half of Romanians trust NGOs, two-thirds have interacted with them

About half of Romanians say they trust non-governmental organizations, while two-thirds report having interacted with an NGO, according to the Barometer of Opinions on Civil Society - BOSC 2025, conducted by the Foundation for the Development of Civil Society (FDSC). Trust is highest among young people aged 18-29, at 57%, a group that is also more actively involved in civic life than other age categories.

The survey showed that 49% of respondents trust NGOs, compared with 36% for trade unions and 19% for political parties, while 62% believe a democratic society cannot function without non-governmental organizations.

Interaction with NGOs has increased to 66%, most commonly through exposure to informational materials, while donations and the redirection of 3.5% of income tax remain the main forms of civic engagement. The share of Romanians who donated money in the past year rose to 29%, and 4% said they supported a newspaper, magazine, or online publication, double the level recorded in 2023.

While nearly half of respondents consider NGOs to have a positive impact on their direct beneficiaries, 62% said these organizations have no influence on their own lives, a perception that researchers identify as a key factor behind limited formal civic participation.

The survey also showed strong public expectations for NGOs to act as watchdogs, with around 80% supporting their role in helping people in need, organizing communities, and monitoring those in power.

“The figures show that NGOs are perceived as relevant to democracy and that interaction with them has increased, but also that a large part of the population does not feel a direct impact in everyday life. This type of research helps move the conversation from the realm of polarizing opinions to that of measurable facts,” said Mircea Kivu, coordinator of the 2025 Barometer of Opinions on Civil Society.

The BOSC 2025 survey was conducted in October on a nationally representative sample of 1,017 adults, with a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com