Non-profit Dăruiește Viață completes renovation of pediatric transplant unit in Timișoara

Romanian non-profit Dăruiește Viață has completed a new renovation project at the “Louis Țurcanu” Emergency Children’s Hospital in Timișoara, upgrading the Pediatric Onco-Hematology Transplant Unit to modern medical standards. The investment, worth approximately EUR 150,000, was funded by Linde Gaz Romania and Atos Global Delivery Center.

The organisation has been working with the Timișoara hospital for more than 13 years, beginning with the construction of sterile rooms and diagnostic laboratories for lymphatic cancers and continuing with the phased renovation of the entire three-floor hemato-oncology clinic.

“We are happy to return to Timișoara to strengthen oncology treatment infrastructure in western Romania,” said Carmen Uscatu, co-founder of Dăruiește Viață.

The renovation included a full overhaul of sanitary and heating installations, replacement of radiators and fixtures, new medical-grade PVC flooring, upgraded doors, partial replacement of furniture, and verification of the nurse-call and fire detection systems. The transplant unit consists of six sterile rooms, two pre-transplant rooms, treatment areas, and several patient rooms.

The Timișoara unit is a key centre for pediatric onco-hematology in Romania, having performed the country’s first stem cell transplant for a child in 2001, according to the NGO. The clinic treats around 1,000 children annually and carries out 20–25 transplants each year.

Dăruiește Viață has invested over EUR 76 million in Romania’s public health system during the past 13 years, funded entirely through donations and sponsorships. Its projects include modernising oncology units nationwide and building the new Children’s Hospital at Marie Curie in Bucharest, opened in April 2024. The organisation is now working on a second building to establish Romania’s first Pediatric Medical Campus.

(Photo source: press release; by Alin Neamtu)