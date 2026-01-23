Survey finds Romanians enter 2026 cautious, focused on spending control and savings

Romanians are entering the new year with cautious expectations about their financial situation, according to a new survey conducted by Raiffeisen Bank Romania in partnership with Appinio. More than half of respondents (53%) plan to manage their expenses more carefully in 2026, while over 30% intend to start saving.

At the same time, 43% of participants said they aim to increase their personal income this year, reflecting concerns linked to the broader economic context.

“Romanians want safe and transparent solutions for managing their finances more than ever. The survey shows that they are aware of the economic challenges, but do not give up on their financial goals,” said Mihail Ion, VP Retail, Raiffeisen Bank Romania.

Among those who already save money, one in three plans to increase their savings by 10–20% compared to last year. Overall, 40% of respondents expect to save more in 2026 than in 2025, 30% anticipate maintaining the same level of savings, and 16% expect a significant decrease, indicating a generally cautious but disciplined approach to personal finances.

Investment intentions remain moderate. Around 36% of respondents said they plan to keep their level of investments in financial products such as shares, bonds, or government securities unchanged from 2025, while 29% intend to invest more.

According to the same survey, inflation remains the main concern for 58% of respondents, making rising prices the most significant financial challenge in 2026. In this context, 17% said they expect difficulties in saving money, while 12% expressed concerns about job stability.

Planned major expenses for the year include home renovation or furnishing, cited by 25% of respondents, while 16% are considering purchasing a property. At the same time, nearly one in four Romanians said they do not plan any major purchases in 2026.

The survey also mentioned the growing role of banks in financial planning. More than 75% of respondents said banking services provide real support in achieving their financial goals.

Despite economic uncertainty, 45% of Romanians said they are optimistic and expect 2026 to be a better financial year, while 24% anticipate a similar year to 2025. Meanwhile, 12% believe it will be much harder to meet their financial objectives.

The research is part of Raiffeisen Bank Romania’s “Despre Bani 1:1” series and was conducted in January 2026 using the CAWI method on a nationally representative sample of 800 people aged between 18 and 65.

